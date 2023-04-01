66.86% Combined Profit For the MRA EA During March!

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WHAT A MONTH!
The 4 main strategies with the Market Reversal Alerts EA bagged a whopping 66.86% profit combined during March.
All the strategies are available here for the EA and you can run different variations to suit your needs.
WHAT A MONTH!
The 4 main strategies with the Market Reversal Alerts EA bagged a whopping 66.86% profit combined during March.
All the strategies are available here for the EA and you can run different variations to suit your needs.
Hi guys,
If anyone is looking for a script to place multiple orders at a time with take profit and stop loss -
here is the article and video details -
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12802/130224#!tab=article
Thank you