66.86% Combined Profit For the MRA EA During March!
Analytics & Forecasts

66.86% Combined Profit For the MRA EA During March!

1 April 2023, 08:17
Lee Samson
Lee Samson
1
539

WHAT A MONTH!
The 4 main strategies with the Market Reversal Alerts EA bagged a whopping 66.86% profit combined during March. 

All the strategies are available here for the EA and you can run different variations to suit your needs.


#Basket trading, EA, market structure, positions trading