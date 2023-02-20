GBP/USD Eyes Recovery While GBP/JPY Could Rise Further

GBP/USD is attempting a recovery wave above the 1.2000 resistance. GBP/JPY could rise further unless there is a downside break below the 160.50 support.





Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and GBP/JPY

· The British Pound is slowly moving higher above 1.2000 against the US Dollar.





· There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1970 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD.





· GBP/JPY started a fresh increase above the 160.00 resistance zone.





· There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 161.10 on the hourly chart.





GBP/USD Technical Analysis

This past week, the British Pound extended its decline below the 1.2000 support against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair even traded below the 1.1950 level and traded towards 1.1920.





The pair traded as low as 1.1912 on FXOpen and recently started a minor upside correction. There was a clear move above the 1.1950 resistance and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even cleared the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2268 swing high to 1.1915 low. ...More info: blog FXOpen





