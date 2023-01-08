Getting Started: Setting Up Your EA

Expert Advisors (EAs) are powerful tools that help automate your trading strategies. But setting them up correctly and understanding their inputs can make all the difference between a smooth trading experience and unnecessary hurdles. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the essentials, from configuring inputs to optimizing risk, all while offering practical advice to maximize your EA's potential.





Step 1: Running the EA on a Chart



Just one chart is enough for the EA to work; it will trade the correct symbol and timeframe without manual adjustment.If you want to trade on more symbols, input their names in the settings and omit any suffixes or prefixes , check out the step-by-step guide in the blog below:

Full Details on Running an EA

Input Settings: Fine-Tuning for Optimal Performance

Your EA comes with various customizable inputs. Let’s break down what they mean and how to configure them effectively:

Trading Symbols Setup

Purpose: Defines which symbols your EA will trade, such as XAUUSD or EURUSD.you dont need to add any suffix or prefix they will be detected automatically.

Magic Number for Main

Purpose : A unique identifier for trades opened by the EA, preventing conflicts with manual trades or other EAs.

: A unique identifier for trades opened by the EA, preventing conflicts with manual trades or other EAs. Pro Tip: Always use a different magic number for each EA if you’re running multiple EAs simultaneously.

Commentary for EA Orders

Purpose: Allows you to add personalized comments to all trades executed by the EA, visible in your trade history.

Lot Calculation Method

Purpose : Determines whether the EA calculates lot sizes based on balance, equity, or fixed values.

: Determines whether the EA calculates lot sizes based on balance, equity, or fixed values. Pro Tip: using a calculation based on balance provides a good balance of risk management and growth.

Optimizing Lot Sizes Your EA offers two main ways to manage lot sizes: Fixed Lot Size: Use this if you want the EA to trade the same lot size regardless of your account balance. Default: 0.2. Risk Percentage: Let the EA dynamically adjust lot sizes based on your account balance and a set risk percentage. Default: 1.5%.



Risk Management: Keeping Your Capital Safe

How to Choose Risk Levels and Deposit Amounts

Your EA allows you to manage risk with precision. The minimum deposit can vary, but I recommend using a risk percentage between 1% and 2%. This ensures you’re not over-leveraging your account while still aiming for meaningful growth.

Martingale Strategy: A Double-Edged Sword

If your EA supports Martingale trading, proceed with caution. While it can help recover losses, it also comes with increased risk. Let’s explore the key settings:

Enabling Martingale

Activating this option lets the EA adjust trade sizes dynamically after a losing trade.

Martingale Distances

Use the ATR (Average True Range) method or set a fixed pip distance to determine when the next trade in the series is placed.

ATR Period : A value of 25 provides a balance between short-term and long-term market volatility.

: A value of provides a balance between short-term and long-term market volatility. ATR Multiplier: Multiplies the ATR value (default is 1.5) to calculate the Martingale distance.

Take Profit and Profit Targets

Take Profit Method : Options like “average” ensure profits are calculated across all open Martingale trades.

: Options like “average” ensure profits are calculated across all open Martingale trades. Profit Targets: You can set these in USD (15) or as a percentage of your account balance (0.3%).





Customization: Personalizing Your EA

Commentary and Labels

Want to track your trades better? Customize the order commentary field to add notes about the EA’s purpose or trading strategy.





Staying Updated: How to Update Your EA

When a new version of your EA is available, updating ensures you have access to the latest features and bug fixes. For a full walkthrough, visit:

Full Details on Updating the EA

Joining the Community

Telegram Channel

Want to stay updated? Join our exclusive Telegram channel. To get the link, send me a private message on MQL5 chat, and I’ll share it with you.

MQL5 Channel

I’ll provide the direct link here so you can join the MQL5 channel and engage with like-minded traders.https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradetogetherria

Setfiles: What’s the Best Setup?

The default setfile is optimized for most brokers. However, it’s always a good idea to backtest and optimize settings to suit your specific broker. Any additional setfiles will be shared in our community channels.

Have Feedback or Requests?

Got ideas for new inputs or features? I’m all ears! Drop me a message on MQL5, and let’s discuss how we can improve the EA to suit your trading style.

Conclusion

Your EA is more than just a tool—it’s your trading companion. By understanding its inputs, customizing settings, and practicing good risk management, you can unlock its full potential. Remember, trading success doesn’t come overnight, but with the right setup, you’re on the right track.

FAQs

How to backtest: MT4 backtests are limited to one symbol at a time. For this reason, you must remove other symbols from the inputs, leaving only one, and run tests on "every tick." MT5 solves this problem with robust multi-symbol testing and delivers perfect outcomes. What risk should I use? Stick to 1%-2% risk per trade for optimal safety. Can I enable Martingale?

Yes, but proceed cautiously and understand the risks involved. How do I join the Telegram channel?

Message me privately on MQL5 to get the link. Where can I find additional setfiles?

Additional setfiles, if available, will be shared on our Telegram and MQL5 channels.

Please don’t forget to leave a review.



