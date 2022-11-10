USDCHF 10 Nov 2022- Trade with Italo Volume Indicator

Hello Traders, we had a signal on USDCHF M5 timeframe on 08 November 22 as you can see below, we hold this trade until today 10 November 22 the market already moved +1800 points after the signal appears and we took the trade on a sell side.





Take a look at the signal and sell trade on November 08 :









Now look how much the market had trend down, +1800 Points today November 10 :









The system above use the Indicator: Italo Volume, the best volume indicator ever created, which predicts strong trends and filters out consolidation.

The indicator shows real wave and candle volumes in one simple indicator, the indicator does not repaint, so you will have the perfect volume indicator on your chart to make trades with confidence!





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Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)













For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











