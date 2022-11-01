October Results: NordFX Traders Prioritize Gold and Pound Once Again, NASDAQ 100 Among Newcomers

NordFX Brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in October 2022. The services of social trading, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

- The absolute leader at the end of the month was a trader from Western Asia, account No. 1659XXX, whose profit amounted to 45,518 USD. This impressive result was achieved in trades with gold (XAU/USD), the British pound (GBP/USD) and with a fairly rare tool in the arsenal of traders: the NASDAQ 100 stock index (USTEC.C).

- The second step of the podium was taken by the representative of South Asia, account No. 1615XXX, with the result of 34,621 USD.Their profit was also received mainly through transactions with gold (XAU/USD).

- The same gold (XAU/USD), British pound (GBP/USD) as well as euro (EUR/USD) allowed another trader from Western Asia, account No. 1652XXX, to earn 30,501 USD and enter the top three.

The passive investment services:

- The long dormant signal of the MasterForex-V Trading Academy MF989923 became active in CopyTrading this month. This signal is a real long-liver, and has brought subscribers a profit of 546% in almost 8 years of its existence. Another "veteran", KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K, continues to increase its pace, it has brought profit to 239% in 546 days with a maximum drawdown of about 45%. The second signal from the same provider, ­­KennyFXPro - The Cannon Ball, looks like this: a lifespan of 214 days, a profit of 73%, a drawdown of just under 13%.

Among startups, we note the auto 250 signal (47% profit/18% max drawdown/20 days of lifespan). Here, as usual, we recall that, in addition to a short lifespan, aggressive trading is a serious risk factor. Therefore, we urge you to exercise maximum caution when choosing signals for a subscription.

- In the PAMM service, the situation with the leaders remained the same over the past month. The same manager under the nickname KennyFXPRO is on the first line. The capital on his KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA account has been increased by 170% in 645 days. The TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3 account was also among the leaders, showing a 130% profit in 576 days. Both of these accounts have a very moderate maximum drawdown, about 20%.

Among the IB partners, NordFX TOP-3 is as follows:

- the largest commission, 10,261USD, was credited in October to a partner from Western Asia, account No. 1645ХXХ;

- next is a partner from Southeast Asia, account No. 1654XXX, who earned 5,202 USD during the month;

- and, finally, a partner from Southern Asia, account No.1660ХХХ, who received 3,932 USD as a reward, closes the top three.

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Summing up the results of the month, it should be reminded that traders have received another great opportunity to earn money. NordFX has a Super Lottery for NordFX clients this year, where many cash prizes ranging from 250 USD to 10,000 USD will soon be drawn.

It is very easy to take part in the lottery and get a chance to win one or even several of these prizes. All the details are available on the NordFX website.





Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



