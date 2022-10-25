USD/CAD: on the eve of the Bank of Canada meeting

In an alternative scenario and in case of a rebound from the resistance level 1.3735 USD/CAD will fall to the support levels 1.3610, 1.3570. A deeper correction is possible up to the support levels 1.3500, 1.3450 (for details, see "USD/CAD: technical analysis and trading recommendations for 10/25/2022").

In general, the USD/CAD bullish trend prevails, and given the strong upward momentum, it is logical to assume further growth. The driver of strong movements in the USD/CAD pair will be tomorrow's publication (at 14:00 GMT) of the decision of the Bank of Canada on the interest rate (for more details, see the Major economic events of the week 10/24/2022 - 10/30/2022).

Support levels: 1.3610, 1.3570, 1.3500, 1.3450, 1.3125, 1.3030, 1.2920

Resistance levels: 1.3735, 1.3800, 1.3830, 1.3900, 1.3977, 1.4000





see details -> https://www.instaforex.com/ru/forex_analysis/325251/?x=PKEZZ

signals -> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/edayprofit

see also “Technical analysis and trading recommendations” -> https://t.me/fxrealtrading



