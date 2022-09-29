FAQ









Do your EAs employ a martingale or grid strategy?





Not at all! My EAs are aimed at long-term capital appreciation over time, and therefore do not use anything that might expose you to an account blow-up or ever-escalating losses. Cutting losses short, and letting profits run like a wild beast is the motto here!













What if I’m not satisfied with your product?





Do not panic. The first thing you should do in such a case is to contact me either via PM or email. Tell me what you’re not happy about and I promise you that we’ll find a good solution together that will satisfy both sides. I’m here to contribute to the forex community and this includes listening to what my clients have to say and taking them serious.













What TP/SL levels do you recommend me to use?





I'd reccommend you to leave everything in the settings as is (except the trailing SL settings where they apply, the news filter and Lots which you can adjust according to your personal risk profile). The EA is optimized to run on these inputs and no additional set files are needed. All of this happens in real-time, in the same processing task that the AI uses to check the open position with its indicators. All you need to do is sit back and watch the EA do everything for you.













I saw the mention of „AI SASR“ in your backtesting report. What does that mean?





AI SASR is an acronym and stands for „Artificial Intelligence System Adjustment Success Rate“. Don’t worry, it sounds more complex than it actually is. AI SASR is essentially a custom-tailored algorithm that quantifies how often the EA’s artificial intelligence succeeds in adapting to changing market conditions based on past mistakes. An AI SASR of 90% for example would therefore mean that out of 100 trades, 90 were successful in the sense that the system picked up on a past trade that went wrong and made adjustments to its strategy and/or trade criteria in order to prevent making a similar bad trade in a future scenario.













Why is it not possible to use the backtesting tool of Metatrader to test your EA?





The Metatrader backtester definitely has some strengths that I have gone into in my blog post about proper backtesting (make sure to read it), but let me give you a quick explanation of why you can’t use the MT backtester with my EAs and why you shouldn’t rely on its results:





1. MT doesn’t have a database for news, which will skew the backtesting results tremendously and give you an output that cannot be relied on at all.





2. The ticks that it models are based on artificial, in-sample data giving you incorrect test results, and is thus not useful to test the actual profitability of the EA in the real market environment. This is true for ANY EA no matter who developed it! Anybody who does not give you randomized out-of-sample test results is trying to sell you a promise they can’t keep!





3. When I started developing EAs for the MT software, I noticed that the inbuilt backtester lacks the necessary amount of sophistication to take the intrabar adjustments of the TP/SL levels into consideration, closes out the trades prematurely and therefore completely distorts the test results.













Is there any specific broker that you can recommend me?





My personal recommendation is IC Markets. As a general rule you should choose brokers that declare in their Terms Of Service that they put their client funds into banks that have deposit insurance with their respective central bank. This ensures that your capital is protected up to a certain amount in case of broker/bank insolvency (usually $100,000 per client).













Can your EAs run alongside experts from other authors?





Absolutely! My EAs have no hidden restrictions and can be used simultaneously with any other EA.













How to set up your EA?





Here is a detailed, step-by-step tutorial on how to properly set up any EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161



