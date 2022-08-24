Secret trading strategy for scalping.

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Many of you will immediately ask why you are talking about a trading strategy if it is secret? Because the indicator that is sold in my store is based on this strategy. And now, to show you how the indicator works, I need to talk about the strategy that I have been scalping for more than 7 months. This trading strategy does not depend on currency pairs. It works on any currency pair. Timeframe I recommend M5. It is possible to trade on higher timeframes, but we must not forget that this is a scalping strategy... which means we need to open many buy and sell trades every day. And this trading strategy, if you do everything as I wrote, brings good results. The essence of this strategy is to open orders at the moment when the "Trend reversal Pro" indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85405) draws arrows on the chart. If the arrow is red, we open a sell order, if the arrow is blue, we open a buy deal. TakeProfit set 25-30 points. StopLoss set 55-65 points from the level of the arrow. According to my statistics, with such trading, we get 85% of deals closed in plus, and 15% in minus. TakeProfit completely covers trades closed by StopLoss and brings us a positive result. Any currency pair can be used. The lot size must be chosen so as not to load the deposit by more than 10%. We need not only to make a profit, but also to protect the deposit from losses. Therefore, the correct lot size is very important. In general, the strategy is very simple. It does not require much knowledge in trading. But the most important thing is discipline. Do not set TakeProfit or StopLoss more than I indicated, because then the strategy will already bring a different result.