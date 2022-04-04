March 2022 Results: Three Most Successful NordFX Traders Earned Over 215,000 USD

NordFX Brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in March 2022. The services of social trading, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

Representatives of Central and South-East Asia took all three steps of the podium in March.

- The highest monthly profit, 128,026 USD, was received by a client, account No.1620XXX, mainly on transactions with gold (XAU/USD). It should be noted that this trader is not new to our rating. So, they occupied second place with a score of 22.046 USD in February.

- This time, the second step has been taken by the owner of account No.1403XXX, who earned 70,910 USD on transactions on BTC/USD, XAU/USD and USD/CAD pairs.

- And, finally, the third place is occupied by a trader, account No.1594XXX, with a profit of 17,791 USD, whose main trading instrument is gold (XAU/USD).

The situation in NordFX passive investment services is as follows:

- CopyTrading still has an active provider under the nickname KennyFxPro. Signal with the complex name KennyFXPRO - Journey of $205 to $5,000 has shown a profit of 225% since March 2021 with a maximum drawdown of 67%. They increased their capital by almost 31% in March alone. As before, almost all trades were made with NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD pairs. Such a famous pair as EUR/USD took only 0.21% in their arsenal. Another signal from the same supplier, KennyFXPRO-Prismo 2K, is two months younger than the first one, the profit on it is less - 112%, but the drawdown has also been lower - about 45%.

- The leaders in the PAMM service have not changed over the past month either. Here we mark the manager under the nickname KennyFXPRO once again. True, the aggressiveness of their trading on the PAMM account is much lower than in CopyTrading. They increased their capital on the KennyFXPro-the Multi 3000 EA account by 92% in 432 days with a fairly moderate drawdown of less than 21%. TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3 account, which showed a 67% profit in 330 days with a similar maximum drawdown of less than 21%, and NKFX-Ninja 136, which has generated 54% income since June 11, 2021, with the same drawdown of about 21%, are also among the leaders. The EUR/USD pair is still invisible among trading instruments. The vast majority of transactions were made with NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD. It should also be noted that the maximum drawdown showed a slight increase in March: it increased by about 5% for all three listed accounts.

Among the IB partners of NordFX, the TOP-3 also includes representatives of Central and Southeast Asia:

- the largest commission, 8.952 USD, was accrued to the partner with account No.1336XXX, who moved from third place to first in a month and now leads the rating;

- the next is the partner (account No.1229ХХХ), who received 3,881 USD;

- and, finally, the partner with account No. 1336xxx, who received 5,789 USD as a reward, closes the top three.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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