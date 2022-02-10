Friends, not so long ago we released a new bot "Learn2Trade". This bot trades with a trend scalping strategy. It determines the growth points of the trend and its direction. Next, the robot analyzes the maximum pullbacks against the trend and opens trades at this moment. Also, during the flat, the robot switches to another mode of operation. In this mode, Learn2Trade bot can open multiple orders in different directions. This is done in order to get the maximum result from the lateral price movement during the flat.



Advantages of the Learn2Trade bot robot:

trades in a fully automatic mode. The trader does not need to constantly be at the PC.

sends information to the trader on the phone with each operation.

the robot is already configured for trading on GBPUSD and does not need other settings.

the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $100

you can put several robots on one Metatrader4 at the same time and they will trade at the same time.





DOWNLOAD You can download the robot from the link Learn2Trade



