Copy The Best Trading Robots.

4you Trading Robots — project archive (2022)

This was my first Market project.

The idea at the time was simple. Many of the highest-rated EAs on the Market were priced far above what they actually were, and I thought traders deserved access to that class of strategy without paying a premium for a name. So I studied how those robots behaved on the chart, built my own implementations of what I observed, and sold them at a price ordinary retail accounts could afford.

The project taught me something I did not expect, and it had nothing to do with code. Traders do not buy cheap software. I offered these systems at around $30 while the originals sold for close to $1000, and the low price itself became the objection — if it costs that little, people assume something must be wrong with it. Price is read as a signal of quality long before anyone looks at the logic.

That lesson shaped everything I have done since. I no longer compete on price. I build fewer products, put far more work into each one, and let the price reflect that work.

This project is no longer active. The releases below stay online as part of the record.



My current work continues under Pulse of Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749088







#2022.01.14

The next product under the brand name "4you Trading Robots" is released!

















#2022.02.26



The next product under the brand name "4you Trading Robots" is released!







For suggestions, which Market robots you would like to copy, please write me a private message.





Since the project to copy the most rated EA, does not gain popularity and I don't see any opportunity to move up in the Market rating system, I decided to stop the project. It takes me a month to make a copy of the product (most time takes to compare and calibrate each filter). I sold 1-2 copies per product, so I don't see any point in continuing with this project. So no more new projects only support and update the previous EAs. Best regards!



*Copied is a trading strategy, not code, so the programs will be similar, not identical to the original.

**Due to MQL5.community Terms of Use, the direct name of copied EA's can't be mentioned in the mql5.com site.