Since the beginning of the year, IOTA has been growing and falling along with other popular cryptocurrencies and the cryptocurrency market in general. The IOTA coin, which is known as one of the most efficient projects in the cryptocurrency market, traded at $ 2.54 in April, which is almost 800% of the profit since the beginning of the year. But as we already know, the crypto market is a different story altogether, and IOTA fell by about 65% due to the crypto mini-crash that began in May. However, IOTA could rise in value again in the short and long term. So, in this IOTA Price Prediction, we take a closer look at the IOTA Price History metrics and include the IOTA Prediction for 2021 and beyond.

We will also help you get the information you need to determine if the time is right to buy or short sell IOTA and suggest the best online trading platforms that support IOTA coins.

Before we continue to analyze the technical aspects of the IOTA project and its historical dynamics of coin prices, it is better to first find out what is the IOTA price prediction for 2021 and beyond. Our IOTA price prediction is based on technical and fundamental analysis as well as market analysts' forecasts.

First, our technical analysis for IOTA is bullish based on the recent break above 0.8028. As you can see in the chart below, IOTA hovered around 0.8028 (0.786 Fibonacci level) as a support level for several weeks, but as soon as the coin bounced up, IOTA managed to stabilize above that level. So our 1-3 month IOTA price prediction shows that the next Fibonacci resistance level is somewhere in the $ 1.2153-1.5050 region.

IOTA Price Prediction for 2022-2023

Looking ahead, some analysts in the cryptocurrency world predict that IOTA will continue the upward trend that began in January after a long period of range trading. In fact, MIOTA traded in a very narrow range of $ 0.19 to $ 0.51 over two years from January 2019 to January 2021. But, as is often the case after a long period of range trading, the asset is ready to choose a trend. In the case of IOTA, it looks like the coin has started a positive uptrend.

MIOTA is expected to reach around $ 1.50 by early 2022, 66% more than the current IOTA price today. By early 2023, some analysts predict the coin could trade at $ 2.3, although some analysts provide more optimistic price targets for MIOTA of $ 3.5-4 in 2023.







