Fibonacci retracement levels are a popular form of technical analysis used by traders to predict future potential prices in financial markets. When used correctly, retracements and Fibonacci ratios can help traders identify upcoming support and resistance levels based on past price action.

It is important to remember that Fibonacci lines are a confirmation tool. For this reason, the indicator is best used in conjunction with other technical analysis tools such as trend lines, volume, moving average convergence divergence (MACD) and moving averages. Generally speaking, the more the number of confirming indicators, the stronger the trading signal will be.

fibonacci sequence trading

The emphasis is usually on the ratio of numbers in a sequence. This is considered the most important part of Fibonacci's work. Any number in the series divided by the previous one gives us 1.618 as we move down the series. This is known as the Fibonacci Golden Ratio. For Fibonacci followers, there are many examples of this relationship (or the inverse of 0.618). He seems to have played a huge role in the building blocks of everything around us.

For example, if you divide the number of female bees by the male bees in the hive, the answer is 1.618. For sunflower, each new seed is 0.618 revolutions of the previous one. Fibonacci also applies to humans. There are many examples of how this golden ratio works in relation to our body: one example is your forearm to arm length ratio of 1.618.

Fibonacci retracement lines are often used as part of trend trading strategies. If a pullback occurs within a trend, you can use Fibonacci levels to place a trade in the direction of the main trend. The idea is that there is a high probability that the price will bounce off the Fibonacci level back in the direction of the original trend.

Fibonacci levels can be useful if a trader wants to buy a particular security but missed a recent uptrend. In this situation, one could wait for a rollback. By plotting Fibonacci ratios such as 61.8%, 38.2% and 23.6%, traders can identify possible retracements and open potential trading positions.



















