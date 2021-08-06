Рosition size calculator

Position size calculator is a free tool that allows you to calculate position size in units and lots, which is necessary for accurate risk and capital management. The tool works with all major currency pairs. Calculating the maximum amount that an investor can risk is very important when we know exactly the rules of money management.





We must use the instrument before each opening of a position - it takes several tens of seconds, but it can save you from losing an excessive amount of money. In the Forex market, a lot determines the size of a trade or the number of currency units that can be bought or sold in a trade. One standard lot is 100,000 units of the base currency. Most brokers allow you to trade fractional lots down to 0, 01 or even less. Fractional lots are sometimes referred to as mini lots, micro lots and nano lots.





The tools and calculators are designed and built to help the trading community better understand, especially those data that can affect capital and total investment turnover. Whether traders trade Forex currencies or other financial instruments. A complete set of handy Forex tools and calculators are programmed to work from your data.





Even if you are a webmaster and wonder if this calculator can be used as an add-on to your website? Necessary.

How to use the Forex Calculator:

1. Select a tool from the drop-down list. Specify the lot size (not less than 0.01).

2. Select a leverage value.

3. Select the base currency of your account. Click Calculate.

The calculation results will be displayed under the calculator:

1. Server - using the calculator you can get data for ECN, Prime and Pro accounts.

2. Contract size - the size of your position in base currency, taking into account the value of the lot you have selected.

3. Point value - the cost of one point in the account currency.

4. Spread - the size of the spread in points and account currency. Swap Short / Swap Long - swap values ​​in points and account currency.

5. Margin - the amount of funds in the account currency required to maintain an open position.

6. Commission - the amount of commission charged on ECN and Prime accounts.





If you want to change the initial values, just enter other values ​​and click "Calculate" again. The importance of accurate position sizing is highlighted by many market experts, respected authors and book publications. By adding suitable SL and TP order placement, you can definitely improve your current trading results.







