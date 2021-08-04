The now available forex robot Mt4 EA named Goldfinger is one of the exclusive robots that have been created in the forex market. A currency robot can make transactions using up to 4 different trading systems at the same time, and all of them are easily customizable by the process owners. One of the trading systems is based on upcoming news events.

Mt4 EA news trading robot Goldfinger has the following features:

1. works on any pairs.

2. Works on any timeframe.

3. Due to the news settings, testing is carried out using a script to simulate news.

He helps to enter the market with a daily turnover of more than $ 5 trillion. Thanks to such a robot, owners can easily find their own place to make a profit in the forex cash flow. It works by relying on automated work in the Forex market using customized trading search engines and programs.

Its work is based on signals from different indicators, using complex methods, correlated with each other.

You can download the program to your PC. Anyone who decides to do this can download the full version of the forex robot for free to earn money and achieve their goal of thousands of dollars. You will need to install ea robot mt4 - one of the best online robots of the current year. Once installed, you can immediately start bargaining, fighting, and compromising only when appropriate.







