A Forex robot is an automated software that is designed to conduct trading operations in currencies on behalf of a customer. The robot is formed from scratch by an experienced trader. Also, the trader can sometimes act as a robot itself.

In most cases, the robot will work according to the "what if" algorithm. This means that it will only place trades if certain conditions are met. For example, a forex robot can be configured to scalp the GBP / USD currency pair on specific days to take advantage of lower trading volumes.

In the same way, this system is programmed to buy a certain currency when the RSI exceeds 30. At the same time, you should understand that after loading your robot, the work will end there. The passive trading process is the main component of such robots. Such a system is very attractive for people who are used to controlling their time and do not waste it.

How can you be guided by theory and practice, such a robot is also good in that it works around the clock, seven days a week, focused on finding new customers and deals. Since you give the robot the necessary rights to act on your behalf, it will seek to make profits autonomously and independently of you. That is why such a forex system is becoming more and more popular among traders from the CIS and Europe.

If we talk about the best traders and the best robots in the forex market, there are very few of them this year. Many of them do not fulfill their previously agreed customer promises. Because of this, many have to spend some time researching their own chosen supplier.

Below, we will discuss some of the best Forex trading bots to take advantage of in 2021.







