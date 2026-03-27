HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA – Official Setup Guide

Welcome to the official guide for XHTB EA. XHTB is a precision-based scalping tool with a tight trailing SL specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).Below you will find the recommended setup, the "Smart Approach" to managing risk, and a detailed explanation of the updated input parameters





⚡ Core Setup Requirements



Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minute)

Recommended Brokers:

Vantage markets

FP markets

Note : I highly recommend avoiding IC Markets. Recently, they have been experiencing significant slippage issues, execution delays, and frequent spread spikes, which can severely impact the EA's performance.

❓ Why is the Broker Selection Critical?



XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA is a precision scalping system designed to capture small price movements using a tight



trade management approach. Since the EA reacts to fast market fluctuations on XAUUSD, broker trading conditions play a critical role in overall performance.

Spread: Low and stable spreads are essential to prevent premature trade closures and maintain optimal trade execution.

Slippage: During periods of high volatility, minimal slippage helps ensure orders are executed close to the intended price levels.

Execution Speed: Fast execution is crucial for scalping strategies, allowing trades and management actions to be processed instantly without delays.







🧠 The "Smart Approach"



XHTB EA is designed as a High Win-Rate System. This means that while it wins the majority of trades, the average loss is larger than the average win.

The Statistical Edge:

Based on historical behavior, losses are relatively rare. It’s common to see a single loss followed by long winning streaks.

How to trade this:

You can run the EA directly on your live account, but for a more conservative approach:



Run XHTB EA on a Demo Account (same broker + server time as your real account).

Wait for the EA to hit a Stop Loss on demo.

Real Account.

Once the loss occurs, switch the EA to your





🛠️ Input Parameters Explained (Based on Your Settings)



1. Risk Management

Risk per trade: Low (0.5%)

Max consecutive losses before pause: 7 trades

Daily equity drawdown limit: 5%

Recovering lost trade: Enabled

Enabled





2. Lot Sizing

Auto lot calculation: Enabled

Fixed lot size (if auto disabled): 0.01

0.01

3. Trading Filters

Spread filter: Disabled

Max spread (if enabled): 0.16

0.16





4. General Settings

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Trade comment: XHTB

Magic number: 298347

Trading session: Trading Time :

London session

New york overlap session





5. Gold Strategy Settings (XAUUSD)

Take Profit: 200 pips

Stop Loss: 40 pips

Trailing Stop: 50 pips

Trailing Start: 70 pips

Trailing Trigger Lock: 20 pips

20 pips

Smaller SL vs large TP

Trailing system locks in profits progressively

Gold (XAUUSD) volatility

Optimized forvolatility

6. News Filter

News filter: Disabled

Pause before news: 60 minutes

Resume after news: 60 minutes

60 minutes

IMPORTANT

High-probability entries on M5 timeframe

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

Focus on long winning streaks

Built-in protections: Drawdown control (5%)

Loss streak pause (7 trades)

Trailing system locks profits dynamically





📌 Recommended Usage



Use on a low spread broker

Best paired with VPS for stable execution

Consider enabling news filter for extra safety

Ideal for traders who prefer: Consistency over large single wins

Controlled risk exposure





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/300466020 This approach aims to capture thethat often follows a loss.👉 The system uses a, with built-in protection against streak losses and daily drawdowns.👉 Lot size is automatically calculated based on the selected risk level, ensuring consistency and account protection.👉 Currently, the EA trades without spread restriction, allowing more entries but slightly higher exposure during volatile spreads.👉 The EA operates during active market hours, focusing on liquidity and volatility windows.👉 This setup reflects a👉 News protection is currently OFF, but parameters are ready if activated.To use this, you must go to your MT5 terminal'sand add⚙️ Strategy Behavior SummaryFor any questions or support, please DM me via my profile:











































































