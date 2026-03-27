HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA – Official Setup Guide
Trading Strategies

HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA – Official Setup Guide

27 March 2026, 23:35
Malik Korrich
Malik Korrich
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Welcome to the official guide for XHTB EA. XHTB is a precision-based scalping tool with a tight trailing SL specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).Below you will find the recommended setup, the "Smart Approach" to managing risk, and a detailed explanation of the updated input parameters


                                                                            

⚡ Core Setup Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minute)

Recommended Brokers:

  • Vantage markets
  • FP markets
  • Note: I highly recommend avoiding IC Markets. Recently, they have been experiencing significant slippage issues, execution delays, and frequent spread spikes, which can severely impact the EA's performance.

  

❓ Why is the Broker Selection Critical?

XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA is a precision scalping system designed to capture small price movements using a tight

trade management approach. Since the EA reacts to fast market fluctuations on XAUUSD, broker trading conditions play a critical role in overall performance.

Spread: Low and stable spreads are essential to prevent premature trade closures and maintain optimal trade execution.

Slippage: During periods of high volatility, minimal slippage helps ensure orders are executed close to the intended price levels.

Execution Speed: Fast execution is crucial for scalping strategies, allowing trades and management actions to be processed instantly without delays.


🧠 The "Smart Approach"

XHTB EA is designed as a High Win-Rate System. This means that while it wins the majority of trades, the average loss is larger than the average win.

The Statistical Edge:

Based on historical behavior, losses are relatively rare. It’s common to see a single loss followed by long winning streaks.

How to trade this:

You can run the EA directly on your live account, but for a more conservative approach:

Run XHTB EA on a Demo Account (same broker + server time as your real account).
Wait for the EA to hit a Stop Loss on demo.
Once the loss occurs, switch the EA to your Real Account.
    This approach aims to capture the high probability winning streak that often follows a loss.


    🛠️ Input Parameters Explained (Based on Your Settings)

    1. Risk Management
    Risk per trade: Low (0.5%)
    Max consecutive losses before pause: 7 trades
    Daily equity drawdown limit: 5%
    Recovering lost trade: Enabled
      👉 The system uses a conservative risk model, with built-in protection against streak losses and daily drawdowns.


      2. Lot Sizing
      Auto lot calculation: Enabled
      Fixed lot size (if auto disabled): 0.01
        👉 Lot size is automatically calculated based on the selected risk level, ensuring consistency and account protection.

        3. Trading Filters
        Spread filter: Disabled
        Max spread (if enabled): 0.16
          👉 Currently, the EA trades without spread restriction, allowing more entries but slightly higher exposure during volatile spreads.

          4. General Settings
          Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)
          Trade comment: XHTB
          Magic number: 298347

          Trading session:

          Trading Time : 
          • London session 
          • New york overlap session

            👉 The EA operates during active market hours, focusing on liquidity and volatility windows.

            5. Gold Strategy Settings (XAUUSD)
            Take Profit: 200 pips
            Stop Loss: 40 pips
            Trailing Stop: 50 pips
            Trailing Start: 70 pips
            Trailing Trigger Lock: 20 pips
              👉 This setup reflects a high win-rate structure:
              Smaller SL vs large TP
              Trailing system locks in profits progressively
              Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) volatility
                6. News Filter
                News filter: Disabled
                Pause before news: 60 minutes
                Resume after news: 60 minutes
                  👉 News protection is currently OFF, but parameters are ready if activated.
                  ⚠️ IMPORTANT: To use this, you must go to your MT5 terminal's Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add
                  https://nfs.faireconomy.media
                  https://www.worldtimeserver.com/


                  ⚙️ Strategy Behavior Summary
                  High-probability entries on M5 timeframe
                  Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
                  Focus on long winning streaks

                  Built-in protections:

                  Drawdown control (5%)
                  Loss streak pause (7 trades)
                  Trailing system locks profits dynamically


                    📌 Recommended Usage

                    Use on a low spread broker
                    Best paired with VPS for stable execution
                    Consider enabling news filter for extra safety

                    Ideal for traders who prefer:

                    Consistency over large single wins
                    Controlled risk exposure

                      For any questions or support, please DM me via my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/300466020




















                      #xauusd, scalping, automated trading, forex robot, XHTB