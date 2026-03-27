HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA – Official Setup Guide

Welcome to the official guide for XHTB EA. XHTB is a precision-based scalping tool with a tight trailing SL specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).Below you will find the recommended setup, the "Smart Approach" to managing risk, and a detailed explanation of the updated input parameters
⚡ Core Setup Requirements
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minute)
Recommended Brokers:
- Vantage markets
- FP markets
- Note: I highly recommend avoiding IC Markets. Recently, they have been experiencing significant slippage issues, execution delays, and frequent spread spikes, which can severely impact the EA's performance.
❓ Why is the Broker Selection Critical?
XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA is a precision scalping system designed to capture small price movements using a tight
trade management approach. Since the EA reacts to fast market fluctuations on XAUUSD, broker trading conditions play a critical role in overall performance.
Spread: Low and stable spreads are essential to prevent premature trade closures and maintain optimal trade execution.
Slippage: During periods of high volatility, minimal slippage helps ensure orders are executed close to the intended price levels.
Execution Speed: Fast execution is crucial for scalping strategies, allowing trades and management actions to be processed instantly without delays.
🧠 The "Smart Approach"
XHTB EA is designed as a High Win-Rate System. This means that while it wins the majority of trades, the average loss is larger than the average win.
The Statistical Edge:
Based on historical behavior, losses are relatively rare. It’s common to see a single loss followed by long winning streaks.
How to trade this:
You can run the EA directly on your live account, but for a more conservative approach:
Run XHTB EA on a Demo Account (same broker + server time as your real account).This approach aims to capture the high probability winning streak that often follows a loss.
Wait for the EA to hit a Stop Loss on demo.
Once the loss occurs, switch the EA to your Real Account.
🛠️ Input Parameters Explained (Based on Your Settings)1. Risk Management
Risk per trade: Low (0.5%)👉 The system uses a conservative risk model, with built-in protection against streak losses and daily drawdowns.
Max consecutive losses before pause: 7 trades
Daily equity drawdown limit: 5%
Recovering lost trade: Enabled
2. Lot Sizing
Auto lot calculation: Enabled👉 Lot size is automatically calculated based on the selected risk level, ensuring consistency and account protection.
Fixed lot size (if auto disabled): 0.01
3. Trading Filters
Spread filter: Disabled👉 Currently, the EA trades without spread restriction, allowing more entries but slightly higher exposure during volatile spreads.
Max spread (if enabled): 0.16
4. General Settings
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)
Trade comment: XHTB
Magic number: 298347
Trading session:Trading Time :
- London session
- New york overlap session
👉 The EA operates during active market hours, focusing on liquidity and volatility windows.
5. Gold Strategy Settings (XAUUSD)
Take Profit: 200 pips👉 This setup reflects a high win-rate structure:
Stop Loss: 40 pips
Trailing Stop: 50 pips
Trailing Start: 70 pips
Trailing Trigger Lock: 20 pips
Smaller SL vs large TP6. News Filter
Trailing system locks in profits progressively
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) volatility
News filter: Disabled👉 News protection is currently OFF, but parameters are ready if activated.
Pause before news: 60 minutes
Resume after news: 60 minutes
⚠️ IMPORTANT: To use this, you must go to your MT5 terminal's Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add
|https://nfs.faireconomy.media
https://www.worldtimeserver.com/
⚙️ Strategy Behavior Summary
High-probability entries on M5 timeframe
Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
Focus on long winning streaks
Built-in protections:Drawdown control (5%)
Loss streak pause (7 trades)
Trailing system locks profits dynamically
📌 Recommended Usage
Use on a low spread brokerFor any questions or support, please DM me via my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/300466020
Best paired with VPS for stable execution
Consider enabling news filter for extra safety
Ideal for traders who prefer:Consistency over large single wins
Controlled risk exposure