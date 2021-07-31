Scalping has long become popular among traders, since not everyone has the opportunity to trade independently. Due to the many trades performed by the robot, the trader makes a good profit. But, it is recommended to use a scalping advisor if you have a ready-made trading strategy and implementation plan.

Varieties and advantages of advisors

Forex scalping ea can be:

• Versatile. Designed for trading any currency.

• Narrowly directional. Provided only for trading with certain currency pairs.

In addition, they fall into two additional categories:

1. Quiet. The trading process involves minimal risks. It is considered the best solution for long-term earnings. The process of increasing profits here occurs gradually. Monthly income with such an advisor can reach 10%.

2. Aggressive. Designed exclusively for small deposits. Their peculiarity lies in the fact that a lot of transactions are carried out in a short period of time. At the same time, the process of making transactions is uninterrupted and constant.



An important fact is that scalping does not place great demands on the start-up capital. In addition, it is almost identical to robots that function on a long-term basis.

The main advantages of advisors are:

• simple setup;

• accessible study;

• interaction with different types of currencies;

• active use in medium-term trading.

All scalping advisors are distinguished by such basic criteria as the size of the minimum deposit, the timeframe used and the recommended brokers. They should not be regarded as the source of the solution to all problems. There are also negative trades here, and this is normal practice. Therefore, it is important to organize the trading process as correctly and thoughtfully as possible in order to have a good result.

Link to our Forex trading products https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller



