MT4 for windows is by far the most popular trading platform in the global FOREX market. With the help of this software, you can easily build charts of currency pairs and CFDs, conduct a comprehensive analysis of financial markets and successfully apply numerous trading advisors. The possibility of "Mobile trading" is provided, and the "Market" from MetaTrader 4 certainly will not leave anyone indifferent, thanks to the presence of the latest innovative developments from advanced programmers (trading advisors, robots, literature).

Among the main advantages are the following:

Convenience and practicality of the user interface; Flexibility of software solutions; Absolute security and high speed of trading operations; The developers provide for the possibility of using several languages; Ability to customize the terminal for the individual trader's characteristics; Ability to use robots for automatic trading; Expanded and convenient possibilities of using advanced technical analysis tools.

In order to fully use MetaTrader 4, you just need to install the program and start trading. It is possible to open a Demo account. You set a password for your trading terminal account yourself, which further increases the level of general security.

Regarding system requirements: Windows XP or higher is required. It should also be noted that the RAM requirements are minimal, since the MetaTrader 4 terminal is not a resource-intensive program and can quite freely provide many trading accounts from one PC. Previously, there was information on the network that Windows 10 and MetaTrader 4 are incompatible. However, the developers have successfully solved this problem.