Many are fascinated by the success of professional traders, attracted and excited by the imagination of hundreds of instructive stories of the dizzying ups and downs of real financial tycoons, which sometimes influence the course of Mother History herself. For example, the book "Memories of a Stock Market Speculator" about Jesse Livermore, the greatest among traders of the early 20th century, or the film adaptation of the Hollywood story "The Wolf of Wall Street", or the story of a trader who exceeded the acceptable risk profile and went bankrupt in the oldest bank, which also became the property of the world cinema. Barings ". Who doesn't remember the 2008 global financial crisis? One of the reasons for which was the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc (a very influential and sunk into oblivion global financial organization).

The moral of this fable is: "You need to study!" Indeed, if investors of the past, even from developed countries, had several investment instruments at their disposal, then in their modern counterparts, their eyes simply run up from the abundance of a wide variety of proposals, from conservative government securities to complex synthetic, and sometimes exotic instruments.

On the one hand, you will not "go far" on conservative securities, and independent "sailing" on the turbulent ocean of the financial world is fraught with big losses, and sometimes litigation. Therefore, the best solution would be “learn forex trading”. That's right, this is learning to trade in the FOREX market.

For this purpose, we strongly advise you to take a master class or training in Forex trading. Fortunately, there are now many paid and free training options on the Internet. Indeed, without self-discipline and painstaking work, it is impossible to catch "fish" from the stormy and boundless waters of the vast financial ocean.

Naturally, it will not be superfluous to communicate with your more experienced brothers in a variety of thematic forums. And already before starting real trading, you should study the reviews about your broker. Loyalty of a financial institution to new customers, the ability to easily withdraw and replenish funds and other working moments.