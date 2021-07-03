NordFX Lottery: First $20,000 Found Their Owners

The first draw of the Super Lottery by brokerage NordFX took place on July 1, 2021. It was online, and anyone could follow the prize draw on the Internet. The video of the draw has been posted on the company's official YouTube channel.

The first $20,000 of the total prize pool of $100,000 were raffled off among NordFX clients. The winners are the holders of the following lottery tickets:

Prize amount $2500 No. of the winning tickets: 2595, 1183

Prize amount $1000 No. of the winning tickets: 0455, 3243, 2611, 3282, 4826

Prize amount $500 No. of the winning tickets: 3142, 1763, 4176, 3784, 2302, 3465, 5793, 2150, 4434, 2656, 1322, 4204, 3436, 4681, 2296, 1443, 4172, 3834, 1362, 4574.

According to the rules, the prize funds can be used by the lottery winner in trading or withdrawn from the account at any time by any of the available methods and without any restrictions.

The next draws will take place on October 01, 2021 (prize fund $20,000) and January 03, 2022 (prize fund $60,000).

Everyone can take part in the lottery and get chances of winning one or even more cash prizes, including the $20,000 super prize. Terms of participation are available on the NordFX website www.NordFX.com



