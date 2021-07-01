EUR/GBP: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

After the Agency IHS Markit said in the morning about the growth in the manufacturing sector of Germany and the Eurozone and the contraction in the manufacturing sector in the UK, EUR / GBP has broken two strong short-term resistance level 0,8581, 0,8596 and attempted breakdown of the medium-term resistance level 0,8605.





However, the current growth of the EUR / GBP is likely to carry a short-term corrective in nature. EUR/GBP is trading in a steady downtrend in the area below the key resistance level 0,8730.

After stabilization in the current zone, after some time, we should expect a resumption of the decline of the EUR/GBP. The first signal for the implementation of the scenario for the resumption of the decline is the breakdown of the support level 0.8596 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Trading Recommendations

Sell by the market, Sell Stop 0.8590. Stop-Loss 0.8620. Take-Profit 0.8581, 0.8535, 0.8495, 0.8400, 0.8350, 0.8210

Buy Stop 0.8620. Stop-Loss 0.8590. Take-Profit 0.8690, 0.8730

*) EUR/GBP: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



