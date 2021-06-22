The first $100,000 Super Lottery draw
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The first $100,000 Super Lottery draw

22 June 2021, 13:58
Sergey Ershov
Sergey Ershov
0
246

Dear clients, the first $100,000 Super Lottery draw will take place on July 01 at 11:00 am CET (NordFX server time).
This draw will feature 27 prizes totaling $20,000.

If you would like to watch the draw online, you can do so by following the link

https://nordfx.clickmeeting.com/super-lottery-draw-1/register?_ga=2.26071933.1912977082.1623923727-400395160.1622554535



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