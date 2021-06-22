All Blogs / Company News All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Company News The first $100,000 Super Lottery draw 22 June 2021, 13:58 Sergey Ershov 0 246 Dear clients, the first $100,000 Super Lottery draw will take place on July 01 at 11:00 am CET (NordFX server time).This draw will feature 27 prizes totaling $20,000.If you would like to watch the draw online, you can do so by following the link https://nordfx.clickmeeting.com/super-lottery-draw-1/register?_ga=2.26071933.1912977082.1623923727-400395160.1622554535 #eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy, bitcoin, cfd, forex, Cryptocurrencies, forex_forecast, NordFX, signals_forex To add comments, please log in or register European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Bitcoin by the End of 2026: $50,000, $100,000 or a New All-Time High? Analytics & Forecasts 43 0 🤖 Make the MT5 AI Assistant Easy to Use with a Simple Menu My Trading 46 0 Sunday Market Preparation: Build Your Plan Before Monday Trading Systems 37 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 24–28 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 98 0 The cat's almost out of the bag! (Stealth Project Preview) Trading Strategies 45 0 Stop Second-Guessing Every Buy and Sell Trading Systems 54 0 A 90-Day Trading Plan for Beginners Analytics & Forecasts 55 0 How to Avoid FOMO in Trading: A Beginner’s Guide to Stop Chasing Price My Trading 48 0 1 Trump’s Truth API:🥲When Information Speed Becomes a Financial Advantage Market News 44 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 8 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 15 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 19 0 700 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 96 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB