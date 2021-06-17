The NEW True Oversold Overbought MT4 Indicator



The second most important function is that it provides you with clear Bullish and Bearish Divergence.This is available in the default settings: all you need to do is enable the Super Charge feature. 🔺 The True Oversold Overbought oscillator checks the market for oversold and overbought condition. For sure, the indicator will not be your cliche silver bullet, but it does its work well; it will save you the headache of estimating when the market is due for a reversal or retracement.The second most important function is that it provides you with clear Bullish and Bearish Divergence.This is available in the default settings: all you need to do is enable the Super Charge feature.





MQ4 Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68396

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Settings



You are not required to configure complex settings, all you need is to

👉 Key in the Stochastic %K value and %D values.

👉 Add your RSI period and oversold / overbought levels.

👉 Enable or disable the Super Charge feature. This is the heart of the indicator: amplifies the areas where the price has moved too fast too soon and is likely to reverse. It also helps you draw the Bullish and Bearish Divergence trends.

👉 Add the Super Charge Sell and Buy levels that suits your trading. All is done automatically but you can disable this by enabling "Set My own Levels"









