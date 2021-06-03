EA BlackQueen - configurable parameters

EA BlackQueen version without restriction: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65291
Detailed description of EA "BlackQueen" parameters"
- Mode selection - select the Expert Advisor operation mode.
- Auto - 7 pairs: Multi-currency trading from a single chart, using 7 currency pairs. No configuration required. This mode is perfect for beginners. When you select this mode, you can configure the "Strategy selection" and "MM selection" parameters, the other parameters are not used.
- Auto(THIS CHART) - 7 pairs: Trading only the pair to which the expert Advisor is attached, you can choose from seven currency pairs. No configuration required. When you select this mode, you can configure the "Strategy selection" and "MM selection" parameters, the other parameters are not used.
- MANUAL: It can be used on any instrument. Gives you unlimited options for setting parameters. Trades only on the chart to which it is attached. Requires parameter settings. When working, all parameters and groups are used: MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTING, MANUAL SETTING FOR MODUL: A, MANUAL SETTING FOR MODUL: B, ORDER SETTING.
- Strategy selection - choosing a strategy.
- BQ: In the event of a loss, the expert Advisor is won back with the help of opposite trades. It is possible to increase the lot.
- OneOrder: After receiving a loss, the expert accepts it and waits for the next opportunity to enter.
- MM selection - the choice of the method of money management.
- MANUAL: to select the volume, use the parameter "MANUAL setting first order lot".
- Minimum: the minimum possible volume.
- Conservative: conservative strategy using reinvestment.
- Standart: a standard strategy using reinvestment.
- Aggressive: aggressive strategy using reinvestment.
- Gambling: a very aggressive strategy using reinvestment.
---=MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTING=-----------------------------------------
- MANUAL Setting first order lot - the lot volume of the first trade in the series.
- Parameter values are negative: used as a constant lot (Example: Lot = -0.01 the trade will open with a volume of 0.01 lots).
- The parameter values are positive: The volume per 1000 units of the deposit is specified (Example: Lot = 0.04, on the account of $ 2000, the transaction will open with a volume of 0.08 lots).
---=MANUAL SETTING FOR MODUL: A=----------------------------------------
The parameters from this group will only work when Mode selection = MANUAL is selected. The semantic values of the parameters are described for the "BQ" and "OneOrder" strategies. The range of parameters that does not change the essence of the strategies is indicated in parentheses. In the future, when adding new strategies, the semantic load of the parameters can be changed. This is necessary to use the Expert Advisor as a platform for many different strategies.
- Modul A - enabling BUY/ disabling the BUY module.
- Buy_NSeries - the number of orders in the series. (1-3);
- Buy_Range - channel sensitivity selection range. (2-20);
- Buy_LevelSpace - the required value for breaking through the channel. (0-40);
- Buy_TP - take profit of the first order. (5-40);
- Buy_SL_Min - limit dynamic min stoploss. (10-50);
- Buy_SL_Range - the range of the dynamic stoploss. (50-200);
- Buy_FastExit - an additional strategy for closing a position prematurely. (false-true);
- Buy_TP_1_Percent - the ratio of the second order's takeprofit to the first order's stoploss. (0.3-2.5);
- Buy_KoefCompensation_1 - the coefficient of return of funds by the second order. (1.1);
- Buy_FastExit_Point - the parameter for closing a position prematurely. (0);
---=MANUAL SETTING FOR MODUL: B=-----------------------------------------
- A complete analogy with module A.
---=ORDER SETTING=--------------------------------------------------------------
Magic Number - id of the Expert Advisor. Allows you to organize analytical processing of trading orders. Each Expert Advisor can set its own unique identifier when sending a trade request. The Expert Advisor occupies 100 numbers.