EA BlackQueen - configurable parameters

---=MANUAL SETTING FOR MODUL: A=----------------------------------------

The parameters from this group will only work when Mode selection = MANUAL is selected. The semantic values of the parameters are described for the "BQ" and "OneOrder" strategies. The range of parameters that does not change the essence of the strategies is indicated in parentheses. In the future, when adding new strategies, the semantic load of the parameters can be changed. This is necessary to use the Expert Advisor as a platform for many different strategies.