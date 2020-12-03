All Blogs / My Trading / Statistics All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Statistics Profit Trend V-EA 2.9 New Set file (99 Real Tick) 3 December 2020, 10:22 Michal Wolny 0 302 Four months of 100% profit and 16% DD Files: Profit_Trend_V-EA_2.9.set 13 kb #profit trend, bestEA Source To add comments, please log in or register VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Trading Systems 3975 18 1 Profit Trend V-EA - Function Scale UP Charts 408 1 Profit Trend V-EA 2.9 New Set file (99 Real Tick) Statistics 302 0 Profit Trend Trading Strategies 542 6 1 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 19 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 30 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 38 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 29 0 How to run my EA My Trading 31 0 695 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 94 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 38 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB