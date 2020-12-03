Profit Trend V-EA 2.9 New Set file (99 Real Tick)
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Profit Trend V-EA 2.9 New Set file (99 Real Tick)

3 December 2020, 10:22
Investerce sp.z.o.o.
Michal Wolny
0
302

Four months of 100% profit and 16% DD


Profit Trend 2.9 100% zysk


Files:
Profit_Trend_V-EA_2.9.set  13 kb
#profit trend, bestEA