(18 November 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:The pound is up
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(18 November 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:The pound is up

18 November 2020, 11:53
Jiming Huang
Jiming Huang
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In the commodity market, oil prices are declining slightly after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories, while disappointing retail sales data put additional pressure. Still, the decline in prices is capped by hopes that OPEC+ would continue the production cut after the next deadline. Currently, WTI is down 0.40%, and Brent has lost 0.14%. API said that US crude stockpiles rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, while analysts expected a build of only 1.7 million barrels.

Gold is declining following the vaccine euphoria, but the precious metal finds support amid a surging number of COVID infections and struggling economies. Gold futures have declined 0.37% to $1,878.

In FX, the US dollar extended losses after retail sales data. The USD Index fell 0.04% to 92.358, while EUR/USD rose 0.10% to 1.1871.

The Japanese yen has recovered against the greenback and other majors as it leverages its safe-haven capabilities. One dollar now buys over 104 yens.

The pound is up versus the USD and down versus euro as Brexit talks continue during this decisive week. 


By Strategy Desk

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