0
196
Minimum balance required
If deposit $100 use cent account, If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit $1000 use micro account
MH Expert Advisor works for this:
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: M5
- Leverage: 1:500
Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5
- MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000
- BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 10
- JAM_ON = 15
- JAM_OFF = 20
- HEDGING = true
- PARAMETER1 = RSI
- PERIOD_RSI = 14
- LEVEL_OS = 30
- LEVEL_OB = 70
- SHIFT_RSI = 1
- digit_belakang_lot = 2
- lots = 0.01
- USE_COMPOUND = true
- KETAHANAN = 133333
- tp_in_money = 999999
- TP = 20
- SL = 0
- USE_MARTY = true
- range = 20
- multiplier = 1.5
- MAX_OP_BUY = 2
- MAX_OP_SELL = 2
- MagicNumber = 12345
- Slippage = 3
Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685
BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR
If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.