Minimum balance required

If deposit $100 use cent account, If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit $1000 use micro account

MH Expert Advisor works for this:

Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5

Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR

If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.



