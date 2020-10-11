A Beginner's Guide to R - by Alain Zuur

2009, 240 pages, by Alain Zuur, Elena Ineo, Erik Meesters



Trying to learn R to abandon Excel as my primary tool of market analysis. I really fell in Love with R!

This book accomplishes a lot, it is a great reasource, but it is not a "spot on" for those who need to apply R and statistical studies for the financial market.

Getting to know the R language is a huge challenge even for a seasoned programmer like me. This language is SO flexible that it melts your classical programmer brain. My god!

The book contains tons of useful information for beginners and why R is THE language for realtime hands-on statistical discovery.

#Recommended

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