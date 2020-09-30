Dow Jones index (DJIA) Technical and Fundamental Analysis for 30/09/2020

Current dynamics Dow Jones index (DJIA)

The Dow Jones continues to decline, trading at 27200.0.

Yesterday's televised debate of the US presidential candidates did not clarify. Moreover, there was no constructiveness in the statements of the opponents either, which is why the US stock indexes began to decline. Contributing to the negative trend was the announcement of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio that the proportion of COVID-19 tests with a positive result for the first time in the past few months exceeded 3%.

On the eve of the autumn reporting period, investors are wary of choosing companies' shares and prefer to be in the dollar, which naturally provokes a decline in stock indices.

Among the companies making up the index and leading in growth are Nike Inc. (+ 1.63%), Amgen Inc. (+ 0.51%), Salesforce.com Inc. (+ 0.32%) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (+ 0.30%). Among the companies showing a downward trend, Chevron Corp. stands out. (-2.75%), The Travelers Inc. (-2.52%), Dow Inc. (-1.92%) and Boeing Co. (–1.49%).

Support and resistance levels Dow Jones index





Resistance levels: 27750.0, 29100.0.

Support levels: 26700.0, 25100.0.





Chart was made on MT5 terminal

#Dow Jones index #DJIA

And at this the review came to an end. I wish you profitable trades, remember that your success should not depend on any one trade, you need to try to be in the black at the distance, and for this it is enough to earn only 3 out of 10 trades, how? - your reward to risk ratio should be more than one to three. Therefore, always remember about the 📈 risk (use EasyTradePad for easy calculate risk and placing orders) , consider it correctly and then your trading will be successful! Wish you a successful trading day your SeniorTrader.

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Tools that I use in trading











Multifunctional trading panel with a number of advantages for manual trading

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iPump indicator







The iPump indicator was used for this analysis

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Indicator defining the trend, levels, overbought / oversold

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EA Long Term Strategy





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Trading strategy with fix stop loss ( safe strategy). The entry point is looked for based on several indicators using trend control.





#Dow Jones index #DJIA



