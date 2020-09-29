0
159
Minimum balance required
If deposit $100 use cent account, If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit $1000 use micro account.
MH Expert Advisor works for this pairs:
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: M5
- Leverage: 1:500
Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5
- MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000
- BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 50
- JAM_ON = 1
- JAM_OFF = 23
- HEDGING = true
- PARAMETER1 = RSI
- PERIOD_RSI = 14
- LEVEL_OS = 27
- LEVEL_OB = 73
- SHIFT_RSI = 1
- digit_belakang_lot = 2
- lots = 0.01
- USE_COMPOUND = true
- KETAHANAN = 133333
- tp_in_money = 999999
- TP = 50
- SL = 0
- USE_MARTY = true
- range = 35
- multiplier = 1.5
- MAX_OP_BUY = 5
- MAX_OP_SELL = 5
- MagicNumber = 12345
- Slippage = 3
Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685
Demo account using MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/776497
Recommendation broker
Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.