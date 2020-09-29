







Minimum balance required

If deposit $100 use cent account, If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit $1000 use micro account.





MH Expert Advisor works for this pairs:

Currency pairs: EUR/USD

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500



Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5 MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000

BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 50

JAM_ON = 1

JAM_OFF = 23

HEDGING = true

PARAMETER1 = RSI

PERIOD_RSI = 14

LEVEL_OS = 27

LEVEL_OB = 73

SHIFT_RSI = 1

digit_belakang_lot = 2

lots = 0.01

USE_COMPOUND = true

KETAHANAN = 133333

tp_in_money = 999999

TP = 50

SL = 0

USE_MARTY = true

range = 35

multiplier = 1.5

MAX_OP_BUY = 5

MAX_OP_SELL = 5

MagicNumber = 12345

Slippage = 3

Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685 Demo account using MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/776497 Recommendation broker Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.



