Trading Systems

MH Expert Advisor

29 September 2020, 03:28
Dian Wahyudi
Dian Wahyudi
0
159



Minimum balance required

If deposit $100 use cent account, If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit  $1000 use micro account.


MH Expert Advisor works for this pairs:

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500


Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5

  • MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000
  • BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 50
  • JAM_ON   = 1
  • JAM_OFF  = 23
  • HEDGING = true
  • PARAMETER1 = RSI
  • PERIOD_RSI = 14
  • LEVEL_OS = 27
  • LEVEL_OB = 73
  • SHIFT_RSI = 1
  • digit_belakang_lot = 2
  • lots = 0.01
  • USE_COMPOUND = true
  • KETAHANAN = 133333
  • tp_in_money = 999999
  • TP = 50
  • SL = 0
  • USE_MARTY = true
  • range = 35
  • multiplier = 1.5
  • MAX_OP_BUY = 5
  • MAX_OP_SELL = 5
  • MagicNumber = 12345
  • Slippage = 3

Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685

Demo account using MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/776497

Recommendation broker

Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.


#Martingale