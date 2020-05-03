Siptungkha Trendlines

5 recent trend lines

connecting 2 confirmed fractals

from lowest low to higher low (demand line) and

from highest high to lower high (supply line);

with 3 conditions;

1) from 1st to 2nd joint there should be at least 7 candles including the joining candles,

2) each trend line (2 joints) should have at least 1 clear opposite fractal and

3) the opposite fractal can not be the same joining fractal

or else 2nd joint will wait for next fractal to be completed

1st joint of subsequent trendlines should be the 2nd joint of previous trend line unless there is no lower/ higher starting fractal in the same direction.

Let me know if you can make this as a mt4 indicator.

See pictures below.