Siptungkha Trendlines

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5 recent trend lines
connecting 2 confirmed fractals
from lowest low to higher low (demand line) and
from highest high to lower high (supply line);
with 3 conditions;
1) from 1st to 2nd joint there should be at least 7 candles including the joining candles,
2) each trend line (2 joints) should have at least 1 clear opposite fractal and
3) the opposite fractal can not be the same joining fractal
or else 2nd joint will wait for next fractal to be completed
1st joint of subsequent trendlines should be the 2nd joint of previous trend line unless there is no lower/ higher starting fractal in the same direction.
Let me know if you can make this as a mt4 indicator.
See pictures below.
Files:
candles_t_fractals.png 41 kb
opposite_fractals.png 43 kb
ind1.png 72 kb