AUDUSD TRADE SETUP
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDUSD TRADE SETUP

13 April 2020, 11:20
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
150
The daily right side is down & the 4 hour right side is down against the .7035 highs from 12/31/19.  While above .5978 where the hourly right side is up the pair can correct the cycle lower from the 12/31/19 highs.
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