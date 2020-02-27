(27 February 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Equity rout deepens

Thursday was yet another rocky trading session amid the WHO said that for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, there were more cases outside China than inside. News spurred worries that the coronavirus is becoming a global threat and that containment measures elsewhere could further slowdown the global growth. Some European companies paused their business trips for the coming weeks and earnings forecasts are being pulled lower.



The panic sell-off continued. Nikkei dropped another 2%, Kospi fell 1.05%, but stocks in Shanghai (+0.19%) were slightly better bid.

FTSE (-1.47%) and DAX (-2.26%) futures hint at a deeply negative start in Europe.



By Ipek Ozkardeskaya