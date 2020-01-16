GBPNZD LONG Trade Setup
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPNZD LONG Trade Setup

16 January 2020, 04:22
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
132
The cycle in wave (W) ended at 2.0566 where the 4 hour is turning down. While below the 1.9839 highs where the hourly is turning down the pair can continue lower again to correct the cycle up from the 12/12/2018 lows.
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