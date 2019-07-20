(19 JULY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2：Ignore, adjust, or abort

As Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 crew prepared for their descent to the moon’s surface, an alarm sounded. A quarter of a million miles away, Mission Control worked out the problem, and deduced that the alarm could be safely ignored. The result was the historic lunar landing, fifty years ago this month.





Markets had a successful lift-off in the first half of 2019. Total returns for global and US equities were 15% and 17.6%, respectively, the best since 1997. US investment grade (IG) bonds returned 7% and their high yield (HY) counterparts 10%, while European IG and HY bonds delivered mid-to-high-single-digit percentage returns. In emerging markets, total returns for equities were 11.7% and 11% for USD-denominated sovereign bonds. Overall, it was the best first half for balanced portfolios since 1998. But now a number of alarms are sounding.





First, long-term rate expectations have fallen dramatically. “Japanification” looks increasingly plausible for the developed world. Second, markets may be overestimating central bank rate cuts, when economic data still has the potential to change course. Third, despite a truce in the US–China trade dispute, the broader conflict looks set to continue.





When alarms go off investors must also decide to ignore, adjust, or abort. We don’t think the alarms should be ignored. But we also think the long-term opportunity cost of aborting is likely to be too high. With a recent turn towards easing, central banks are signaling they intend to continue to try and support economic growth. In practice, that means they continue to support risk assets by driving down the returns on safe assets like bonds and cash. So we adjust our strategy rather than underweight risk.





In our view, a lower for longer rate environment will support carry trades and income enhancement strategies. In our tactical asset allocation we therefore increase the size of our overweight positions in select emerging market foreign exchange, euro investment grade credit, and US dollar-denominated emerging market sovereign debt.



