Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

Is AUDUSD 1H keep going UP or Reverse on Fib? Let's read the market.

1. Highest volume wave of the last 13 days.

2. Fib Area 1 reached and found sellers SIs:21.9 and 21.8

3. First Bearish wave with volume, but

4. Fib Area 2 reached

5. Immediate bullish reaction on Fib Area 2 with similar volume as 3.

Therefore there are still buyers , most probably it will not respect the Fib Area 1 and will continue going up , but we need see it break the 61 Fib and watch the next waves (volumes and SIs)

to be continued....

Forecasted Correct and we went up 40 pips above 61 Fib. We are in a dangerous area now - look left on your chart.

