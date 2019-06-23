EURUSD eyes further upside pressure on bull pressure as we enter a new week. Support comes in at the 1.1300 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1250 level. A break below here will target the 1.1200 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.1150. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1400 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1450 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1500 level where a violation will expose the 1.1550 level. All in all, EURUSD expects more recovery in the new week.











