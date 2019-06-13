EURUSD rejects higher prices with eyes on 1.1200 level in the days ahead. Support comes in at the 1.1250 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1200 level. A break below here will target the 1.1150 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.1100. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1350 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1400 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1450 level where a violation will expose the 1.1500 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further downside pressure.











