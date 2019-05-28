EURJPY retains broader downside pressure with eyes on 122.00 level and beyond in the days ahead. Support comes in at the 121.50 level where a break if seen will aim at the 121.00 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 120.50 level and possibly lower towards the 120.00 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing higher suggesting further weakness. On the upside, resistance resides at the 123.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 123.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 124.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 124.50 level. On the whole, EURJPY retains broader downside pressure with eyes on 122.00 level.









