All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading FOREX SIGNALS TELEGRAM CHANNEL 23 May 2019, 15:28 [Deleted] 0 779 Forex signals, strategies, top rated indicators, exper advisors and much more. https://t.me/forexinworld #forex signals, expert advisors, forex indicators, Forex strategies, FOREX TELEGRAM CHANNEL Source To add comments, please log in or register What Happens When a Gold Breakout System Is Forced to Wait? Trading Systems 93 0 EA State Loss on Restart: What MetaTrader Erases and How to Persist It Trading Systems 95 0 When does a system stop behaving like its backtest? Analytics & Forecasts 57 0 Why Your Portfolio EA Is Acting on Orders It Didn't Place Trading Systems 59 0 Diagnosing EA Performance Degradation: When the Broker Changes the Spread Model Trading Systems 94 0 The Quant System Behind Our Systematic XAUUSD Strategies Trading Strategies 99 0 Three Production Failures in AI-Generated MQL Code That the Strategy Tester Never Catches Trading Systems 78 2 1 Why a hardcoded account-number check isn't license protection Trading Systems 104 0 Why "simple" MQL4/MQL5 requests expand: repainting removal, panels, and the hidden decision set Trading Systems 75 0 Five Symbol-Specific Assumptions That Silently Break EAs on Non-EURUSD Instruments Trading Systems 71 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 11 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 18 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 23 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 22 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 27 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 230 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB