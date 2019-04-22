All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading APRIL 22 Results - ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX MT4 INDICATOR 22 April 2019, 16:10 Philip Pankaj Suthagar 0 270 #Arbitrage, Best forex indicator, arbitrage thief index, arbitrage thief Source To add comments, please log in or register AUDNZD 26 FEB 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Analytics & Forecasts 166 0 GBPNZD 12 FEB 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS My Trading 166 0 GBPAUD 06 FEB 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Other 156 0 GOLD 26 JAN 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Trading Ideas 186 0 GBPJPY 09 JAN 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Market News 200 0 AUDUSD 04 DEC 2025 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Company News 214 0 NZDJPY 28 NOV 2025 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Other 149 0 CHFJPY 14 NOV 2025 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS My Trading 164 0 USDCHF 13 NOV 2025 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS Analytics & Forecasts 129 0 Promotion Trading Systems 308 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 18 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 23 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 22 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 27 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 230 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB