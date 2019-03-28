NordFX Hits Record for Better Trading Terms

At the end of this March, the broker company NordFX has made another improvement in trading conditions, significantly reducing spreads and transaction costs, thanks to which the company's clients have received new additional opportunities to increase their income.

The changes have affected two types of trading accounts. The spreads on currency pairs have been reduced by almost 30% on the Pro account, and as for the Zero account with spreads from 0 points, the transaction fee has been reduced from 0.0045% to 0.0035%.

Considering the fact that the speed of order execution is less than 0.5 sec and the leverage is up to 1:1000, NordFX clients now have an opportunity to carry out transactions with currencies on terms that are among the most profitable in the financial services market.

https://nordfx.com/



