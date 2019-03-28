(28 MARCH 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Under pressure.





Pivot (invalidation): 59.70

Our preference

Short positions below 59.70 with targets at 58.80 & 58.50 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 59.70 look for further upside with 60.10 & 60.40 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is bearish and calls for further downside.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)



