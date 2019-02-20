ADVANCED SCALPER ->!! UP +400% ON LIVE ACCOUNT !! Fully automatic trading !!



Advanced Scalper is the result of more than 15 years of studying the markets and programming expert advisors. It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms. It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities. Of course there are also recommended settings which will be available in the comments-pages.

The basic logic of the EA is already running for more than 2 years on live accounts with success.

In theory, the EA can be applied to any low spread market that has good liquidity, though I recommend these currency-pairs in particular: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD.

The EA can be used in 2 ways (at the moment):

Fully automatic trading, using a High/Low breakout system for entry calculations. This mode can be run on any timeframe, but for more secure entry points, I recommend using H1 or H4.

As a tool for manual trading strategies, where the trader can pick the entry points, or in combination with other EA's for setting the entry points, and the Advanced Scalper EA will use its advanced exit-algorithms to follow up those trades.





Main Characteristics of the EA

Strict use of stoploss on every trade

very advanced SL-management

spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions

slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage

fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries

exit-strategy can be used on any manual trade(s) or on trades from other EA's

survives strict high quality backtests, with real variable spreads, commission and random slippage at 99% tickquality

Proven live results on "high balance" accounts and with several different brokers.

It is recommended to use the EA on brokers with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Also a broker with STOPLEVEL=0 will work best (=minimum distance to put SL).

Most ECN Brokers have these qualities.



