GBPJPY tumbles lower on price reversal with further weakness expected in the days ahead. On the downside, support comes in at the 142.00 level where a violation will aim at the 141.50 level. A break below here will target the 141.00 level followed by the 140.50 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance is seen at the 142.50 level followed by the 143.00 level. A cut through that level will set the stage for a move further higher towards the 143.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 144.00 level. All in all, GBPJPY faces further downside pressure on price sell off.





