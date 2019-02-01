TRAFFIC © PRO EA





06.10.2020

System core & input parameters updated

High-perfomance set file uploaded: TP_mt4_v700_eurusd_m5.set





Previous versions of set files are not compatible with v7.00





Posted 2019.06.17

Signal Traffic Crazy: eurusd m5 by True Range EA was added (autolotsize=600)





Posted 2019.06.09

Signal Traffic Turbo settings

eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Turbo.set





Signal Traffic Calm settings

eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Calm.set





Signal Traffic Brave settings

eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Brave.set

gbpusd m5 - TP v600 gbp m5 aon Brave.set

eurgbp m5 - TP v600 eurgbp m5 aon Brave.set





Signal Traffic Crazy settings

eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Crazy.set

!!! High risk !!! gbpusd m15 - TP v600 gbp m15 aon Crazy.set





Posted 2019.04.16

The new Traffic Crazy signal settings

!!! High risk !!! TP_v540 _gbp_m15_aon_Crazy.set

TP_v530_eur_m5_Crazy_aon.set







Posted 2019.03.14 eurusd m5 autolot (tested 90% 2017-2018), TP_v530_eur_m5_hamster_aon.set closes all orders at Close Hour

Posted 2019.03.10 eurusd m5 autolot, TP_v520_eur_m5_aon_tmp.set



Posted 2019.02.26 Traffic Brave eurusd m5 autolot, TP_v500_eur_m5_aon_110.set

eurgbp m5 autolot, TP_v500_eurgbp_m5_aon_100.set

gbp m5 autolot, TP_v500_gbp_m5_aon_100.set

When using N pairs on the same account, it is recommended to multiply each AvtoLotSize by N

Posted 2019.02.19 Attached latest sets: TP v410 eur m5 Easy.set

TP v410 eur m5 Calm.set

TP v410 eur m5 Brave.set

TP v410 gbp m15 Crazy.set



Posted 2019.02.03 Based on the previous post and the backtesting using Alpari Pro ECN tick data with a 99.90% modelling quality, we suggest changing takeprofit values: Takepprofit1 = Takeprofit2 = 100. This solution will allow you to maintain high profitability and reduce the risk of a stop out. 1. AutolotSize=125 2. AutolotSize=150

New sets attached Let the money grow.





Posted 2019.02.01

To improve the protection of account funds, Traffic Pro EA was tested taking into account the periodic withdrawal of funds. The test results are presented in the table.

Initial data:

Settings: Traffic Pro v4.00

Period: 2018.01.01-2018.12.01

Initial Deposit: $1000

Profit withdrawal: weekly on Fridays at 20:00

Withdrawal Ratio - the size of the output profit obtained during the trading week

Account Balance - funds on the account at the end of the testing period

Withdrawn Profit - withdrawn funds at the end of the testing period

Refund Period - the time required to withdraw 100% of the initial deposit





Results:

Strategy 4 - Safe

Strategy 7 - Profitable

Strategy 8 - Optimum





Best regards,

Live Forex Pro

Posted 2019.02.01









Возможные варианты стратегий Money Management при работе с советником Traffic Pro.





