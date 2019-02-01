TRAFFIC © PRO EA

Default settings
- eurrusd m5
- GMT+3
Recommendations
- ECN account: Forex Chief DirectFx, ICMarkets True ECN
- Leverage: 1:400+
- Fast VPS: TradingFx VPS (Equinix NY4 NYC)
- Rebate: FxCash
Monitoring
06.10.2020
System core & input parameters updated
High-perfomance set file uploaded: TP_mt4_v700_eurusd_m5.set
Previous versions of set files are not compatible with v7.00
Posted 2019.06.17
Signal Traffic Crazy: eurusd m5 by True Range EA was added (autolotsize=600)
Posted 2019.06.09
Signal Traffic Turbo settings
eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Turbo.set
Signal Traffic Calm settings
eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Calm.set
Signal Traffic Brave settings
eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Brave.set
gbpusd m5 - TP v600 gbp m5 aon Brave.set
eurgbp m5 - TP v600 eurgbp m5 aon Brave.set
Signal Traffic Crazy settings
eurusd m5 - TP v600 eur m5 aon Crazy.set
!!! High risk !!! gbpusd m15 - TP v600 gbp m15 aon Crazy.set
Posted 2019.04.16
The new Traffic Crazy signal settings
!!! High risk !!! TP_v540 _gbp_m15_aon_Crazy.set
TP_v530_eur_m5_Crazy_aon.set
Posted 2019.03.14
eurusd m5 autolot (tested 90% 2017-2018), TP_v530_eur_m5_hamster_aon.set
closes all orders at Close Hour
Posted 2019.03.10
eurusd m5 autolot, TP_v520_eur_m5_aon_tmp.set
Posted 2019.02.26
Traffic Brave
eurusd m5 autolot, TP_v500_eur_m5_aon_110.set
eurgbp m5 autolot, TP_v500_eurgbp_m5_aon_100.set
gbp m5 autolot, TP_v500_gbp_m5_aon_100.set
When using N pairs on the same account, it is recommended to multiply each AvtoLotSize by N
Posted 2019.02.19
Attached latest sets:
- TP v410 eur m5 Easy.set
- TP v410 eur m5 Calm.set
- TP v410 eur m5 Brave.set
- TP v410 gbp m15 Crazy.set
Posted 2019.02.03
Based on the previous post and the backtesting using Alpari Pro ECN tick data with a 99.90% modelling quality, we suggest changing takeprofit values: Takepprofit1 = Takeprofit2 = 100.
This solution will allow you to maintain high profitability and reduce the risk of a stop out.
1. AutolotSize=125
2. AutolotSize=150
New sets attached
Let the money grow.
Posted 2019.02.01
To improve the protection of account funds, Traffic Pro EA was tested taking into account the periodic withdrawal of funds. The test results are presented in the table.
Initial data:
- Settings: Traffic Pro v4.00
- Period: 2018.01.01-2018.12.01
- Initial Deposit: $1000
- Profit withdrawal: weekly on Fridays at 20:00
Withdrawal Ratio - the size of the output profit obtained during the trading week
Account Balance - funds on the account at the end of the testing period
Withdrawn Profit - withdrawn funds at the end of the testing period
Refund Period - the time required to withdraw 100% of the initial deposit
Results:
- Strategy 4 - Safe
- Strategy 7 - Profitable
- Strategy 8 - Optimum
Best regards,
Posted 2019.02.01
