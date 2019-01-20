EURUSD Continues To Retain Downside Pressure Short Term

EURUSD continues to retain downside pressure following its past week losses. Support comes in at the 1.1350 where a violation will aim at the 1.1300 level. A break below here will target the 1.1250 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1200. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1450 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1500 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1550 level where a violation will expose the 1.1600 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further downside pressure







