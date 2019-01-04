Forex Majors: Options And Futures Analysis For January 4, 2019





EURUSD

The nearest support is the level of the weekly market maker balance. Subsequent support is the level of limit buy orders. The closest resistance is the level of limit orders for sale and a zone of 2 percent. Subsequent resistance is the level of growth of $ 61 million to decrease. The main scenario is the growth to the level of growth of $ 61 million to decline. An alternative scenario is the reduction to the level of the weekly market maker balance.





GBPUSD

The closest support is the option balance of the day. Subsequent support is a 4% zone. The closest resistance is the level of limit orders for sale and a zone of 12%. Subsequent resistance is a zone of 16%. The main scenario is the growth to the level of limit orders for sale. The alternative scenario is a decline to the zone of 4%.





USDJPY

The nearest support is a hedging support zone. Subsequent support is the level of the highest paid commission for weekly option contracts. The closest resistance is the option balance of the day. Subsequent resistance is the level of limit orders for sale. The main scenario is the growth to the level of limit orders for sale. An alternative scenario is the reduction to the level of the highest paid commission.

